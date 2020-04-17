in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; DaBaby, Kierra Sheard Albums In Top 4

Fiona Apple’s eagerly anticipated album “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” received a predictably warm welcome on iTunes.

By 2:45AM ET – less than three hours after its official release – the album was #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It seized the throne from the “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack, which is now #2.

DaBaby’s new “Blame It On Baby” is currently #3 on the chart, while Kierra Shear’s “KIERRA” sits at #4. Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You (Multi-Language Duets)” EP, which hit the Top 2 following its release Thursday, is now #5 on the chart.

