OneRepublic Performs “Better Days” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” wraps its week of original, at-home episodes with an appearance by OneRepublic.

Recognizing the quarantine from frontman Ryan Tedder’s home studio, the act delivers a remote performance on Friday’s episode. OneRepublic performs the song “Better Days,” which appears on the forthcoming album “Human.”

In addition to the OneRepublic performance, Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a video chat appearance by Gavin Newsom.

The episode will air this afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see the highlights. Videos of the Newsom and OneRepublic segments follow: