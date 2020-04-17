in TV News

Ratings: “The Disney Family Singalong” Delivers Big Audience For ABC

“Disney Family Singalong” was the night’s #1 show.

THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG - Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts a magical one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong," aired THURSDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:02:45 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) ARIANA GRANDE

With a star-studded lineup, the enduring appeal of Disney music and an intriguing concept all in its favor, ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” predictably delivered strong ratings Thursday night.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Thursday’s special drew a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 10.30 million overall viewers. It ranked as the night’s #1 show in both columns.

The demo rating, in fact, doubles that of any other Thursday broadcast.

ABC’s own “Station 19,” that #2 program in adults 18-49, drew a 1.3 rating and 6.99 million viewers directly after “Singalong.” ABC then closed its night with “How To Get Away With Murder” (0.6, 3.05 million).

— While “Station” took second in the demo, CBS’ “Young Sheldon” was #2 for overall viewership. It reached 9.32 million viewers (and posted a 1.0 demo rating) at 8PM.

abcdisney family singalongthe disney family singalong

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; DaBaby, Kierra Sheard Albums In Top 4