Ratings: “The Disney Family Singalong” Delivers Big Audience For ABC

With a star-studded lineup, the enduring appeal of Disney music and an intriguing concept all in its favor, ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” predictably delivered strong ratings Thursday night.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Thursday’s special drew a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 10.30 million overall viewers. It ranked as the night’s #1 show in both columns.

The demo rating, in fact, doubles that of any other Thursday broadcast.

ABC’s own “Station 19,” that #2 program in adults 18-49, drew a 1.3 rating and 6.99 million viewers directly after “Singalong.” ABC then closed its night with “How To Get Away With Murder” (0.6, 3.05 million).

— While “Station” took second in the demo, CBS’ “Young Sheldon” was #2 for overall viewership. It reached 9.32 million viewers (and posted a 1.0 demo rating) at 8PM.