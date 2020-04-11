in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Tory Lanez’s “New Toronto 3” Projected For 2-3K US Sales, 55-65K Total US Units; The Strokes’ “New Abnormal” Headed For 13-16K Sales, 21-25K Units

Early projections are in for the new Tory Lanez and Strokes albums.

The Strokes - The New Abnormal | Cover via RCA

Tory Lanez’s “The New Toronto 3” and The Strokes’ “The New Abnormal” represent two of the week’s highest-profile new album releases, and early opening week sales and consumption projections are now available.

According to Hits Daily Double, Lanez’s album is expected to sell 2-3K US copies this week. The inclusion of units from track sales and streams should meanwhile produce a consumption tally of 55-65K.

“The New Abnormal” should fare better on the sales front (13-16K projection) but not as well in terms of overall consumption (21-25K unit projection).

With the aforementioned albums representing two of the biggest threats among new releases, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” has a chance of retaining its #1 consumption position for a fourth consecutive week.

the new abnormalthe new toronto 3the strokesthe weekndtory lanez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Gryffin & Chris Lane’s “Hold You Tonight” Top 10

ELITE Star Ester Exposito Dances To “El Efecto” In New Instagram Video, Earns 2.5 Million Likes In 30 Minutes