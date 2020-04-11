in Music News

Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Gryffin & Chris Lane’s “Hold You Tonight” Top 10

Lee Brice’s new song is faring well on the US iTunes sales chart.

Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls cover | Curb Records, via TRUE Public Relations

Lee Brice’s new release “One Of Them Girls” is attracting ample early interest on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 2:45PM ET Saturday, the new song is up to #4 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It meanwhile ranks as #2 among this week’s new releases, trailing only twenty one pilots’ chart-topping “Level Of Concern.”

As “One Of Them Girls” establishes its Top 5 position, the new collaboration from Gryffin and Chris Lane hits the Top 10. “Hold You Tonight,” that song, is #10 at press time.

— Other new releases in the Top 10 include Selena Gomez’s “Boyfriend” (#5) and Kenny Chesney’s “Knowing You” (#8).

