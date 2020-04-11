in Pop Culture

ELITE Star Ester Exposito Dances To “El Efecto” In New Instagram Video, Earns 2.5 Million Likes In 30 Minutes

The “ELITE” star continues to achieve massive Instagram engagement.

Ester Exposito - dance video screen on Instagram | Via @ester_exposito

Over the past several months, “ELITE” star Ester Expósito has been posting massive Instagram engagement numbers.

Many of her recent posts have comfortably crossed the 2 million mark, with several garnering upwards of 5 million. Although her follower count of nearly 17 million ensures solid engagement for all posts, her like-to-follower ratio is, well, elite.

A Saturday post looks like it become one of her best-performing updates yet. In the same vein as a TikTok, the video finds Expósito dancing and lip-syncing to Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone’s “El Efecto.”

Captioned “Vamosssss con ese sábado nocheeeeeee,” the post amassed 4.8 million views and 2.5 million likes in its first 30 minutes.

It is embedded below:

Vamosssss con ese sábado nocheeeeeee

