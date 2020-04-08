in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Jessie Reyez Debuts In Top 20 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart Following “Before Love Came To Kill Us” Release

The singer-songwriter arrives at #18 on this week’s chart.

Jessie Reyez - Before Love Came To Kill Us Cover via Island Records

Jessie Reyez released her long-awaited debut album “Before Love Came To Kill Us” on Friday, March 27. Thanks to the album’s solid first-week activity, Reyez debuts prominently on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

The singer-songwriter starts at #18 on this week’s listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity. As a point of reference, Reyez appears between Drake (#17) and Lewis Capaldi (#19) on this week’s chart.

The aforementioned “Before Love Came To Kill Us” starts at #13 on the overall Billboard 200 album chart. It fared proportionately well from a sales standpoint, earning #5 on the Top Album Sales listing.

before love came to kill usjessie reyez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Receives Alternative Radio Airplay, “Separate But Together” Video Amid “ELITE” Season 3 Buzz