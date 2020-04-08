in Music News

CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Receives Alternative Radio Airplay, “Separate But Together” Video Amid “ELITE” Season 3 Buzz

CHVRCHES - Separate But Together Video Screen | Glassnote

Thanks its heavy inclusion in the third season of “ELITE,” CHVRCHES’ 2018 song “Forever” has been enjoying a second life. The extensive pop song has made waves on YouTube and Spotify, while attracting ample interest from “ELITE” viewers.

The song has also attracted some new interest at the band’s core alternative radio format. Stations like CD 102.5 Columbus, Music Choice, 97X Tampa and X106.5 Jacksonville have all played the song multiple times in the past week. According to Mediabase, the Columbus station offered a considerable 21 plays.

The band itself also acknowledged the renewed interest, releasing a new “Separate But Together” video for the song.

