Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews To Deliver John Prine Tribute Performances On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Last spring, Brandi Carlile joined Sturgill Simpson and John Prine for a performance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

In the wake of Prine’s passing, Carlile will deliver a tribute to the beloved songwriter during the Wednesday, April 8edition of the late-night talk show.

Carlile’s performance will be one of two consecutive John Prine tributes on “Colbert.” Dave Matthews, whose version of Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” is very well-known, will deliver a tribute performance on the Thursday, April 9 episode.

Both episodes will be remote as “Colbert” and guests observe social distancing. The April 8 broadcast will also feature Bernie Sanders, while the April 9 installment will include Jon Meacham and the “Pod Saves America” hosts.