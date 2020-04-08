in TV News

Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews To Deliver John Prine Tribute Performances On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS has updated its “Late Show” listings.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests John Prine featuring Sturgill Simpson & Brandi Carlile during Thursday's April 12, 2018 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Last spring, Brandi Carlile joined Sturgill Simpson and John Prine for a performance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

In the wake of Prine’s passing, Carlile will deliver a tribute to the beloved songwriter during the Wednesday, April 8edition of the late-night talk show.

Carlile’s performance will be one of two consecutive John Prine tributes on “Colbert.” Dave Matthews, whose version of Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” is very well-known, will deliver a tribute performance on the Thursday, April 9 episode.

Both episodes will be remote as “Colbert” and guests observe social distancing. The April 8 broadcast will also feature Bernie Sanders, while the April 9 installment will include Jon Meacham and the “Pod Saves America” hosts.

brandi carlile dave matthews john prine stephen colbert the late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

