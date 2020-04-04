Report: Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” Debuts At #2 For US Sales, Top 5 For Overall Units

Pearl Jam’s first album in seven years was one of the week’s Top 5 performers.

According to Hits Daily Double, the band’s “Giagton” sold 55K US copies during the March 27-April 2 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 62K in total first-week consumption.

Hits has “Gigaton” debuting at #2 for sales, behind only 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “CALM” (114K). It meanwhile lands at #5 on the overall Hits Top 5 units chart, trailing only The Weeknd’s “After Hours” (135K), “CALM” (132K), Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” (79K) and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” (63K).

Due in the coming days, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The general positions should nonetheless be the same – “Gigaton” should be #2 (at worst #3, if Billboard reports markedly more sales for “After Hours”) for sales, and either #4 or #5 for total units.