Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker’s “Misery Business” Cover Debuts In Top 50 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker’s “Misery Business” cover attracted considerable attention on YouTube this week, particularly in the United States.

The video amassed an impressive 1.53 million views during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, which marked its first week of release. The video yields a #44 bow on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

On a worldwide basis, the cover garnered 2.38 million total YouTube streams this week. It essentially doubled the view count of MGK’s next-biggest track (“I Think I’m OKAY” with 1.2 million views).

A cover of the Paramore staple, the “Misery Business” finds MGK, Barker, Omer Fedi and BazeXX playing their respective parts via video chat. It is one of multiple musical offerings MGK has shared amid social distancing.