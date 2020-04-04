in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Debuts With 17K US Sales, 63K Total US Units

“Future Nostalgia” was one of the week’s biggest albums.

Opening week numbers are available for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” and they align fairly well with mid-week projections.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 17K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 63K in total first-week consumption units.

The sales figure falls right in the projected range (15-18K), while the consumption tally narrowly tops the expectation (55-60K).

Hits has “Future Nostalgia” debuting at #4 for sales and consumption. Billboard, which is expected to report its own numbers Sunday or Monday, should have the album in similar territory (#4 for sales, and #4 or #5 for overall consumption).

