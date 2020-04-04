Report: Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Debuts With 17K US Sales, 63K Total US Units

Opening week numbers are available for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” and they align fairly well with mid-week projections.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 17K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 63K in total first-week consumption units.

The sales figure falls right in the projected range (15-18K), while the consumption tally narrowly tops the expectation (55-60K).

Hits has “Future Nostalgia” debuting at #4 for sales and consumption. Billboard, which is expected to report its own numbers Sunday or Monday, should have the album in similar territory (#4 for sales, and #4 or #5 for overall consumption).