“Adore You” Becomes Harry Styles’ First Career #1 Hit At Pop Radio

“Adore You” earns the top spot on this week’s pop radio chart.

By the middle of the March 29-April 4 tracking period, it was clear that either Harry Styles’ “Adore You” or The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” would take over the #1 spot on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The tracking period is over, and the former sits atop the chart.

Indeed, “Adore You” rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The Harry Styles tune received a format-leading ~18,989 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,994 plays.

“Blinding Lights,” which received ~18,453 spins (+2,623), rises two places to #2.

“Adore You” becomes the first #1 pop radio hit of Styles’ career, whether as a solo artist or in One Direction. His previous solo peak came courtesy “Sign Of The Times,” which hit #12. He went as high as #4 with One Direction, courtesy of “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story Of My Life.”

After a six-week reign, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” falls to #3 this week. Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” declines two places to #4, and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” rises one spot to #5.

