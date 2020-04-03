Sam Hunt’s “Southside” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, All Time Low, Red, Ashley McBryde, August Burns Red Also In Top 5

By 9AM ET Friday morning, a handful of new album releases had moved into the upper reaches of the US iTunes album sales chart.

Sam Hunt’s new “Southside” leads the way at #1 on the chart, while All Time Low’s new “Wake Up, Sunshine” is #2. Red’s new “Declaration” follows at #3, ahead of Ashley McBryde’s new “Never Will” at #4 and August Burns Red’s “Guardians” at #5.

New releases also occupy the next few spots on the chart. Phish’s “Sigma Oasis,” which spent time at #1 on Thursday, is now #6. Testament’s “Titans of Creation” is #7, and Thundercat’s “It Is What It Is” holds the #8 position.

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” which sits at #9, is the highest-ranking holdover album.