Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Scores Big Playlist Looks On Spotify & Apple Music, Will Receive Strong Opening Day Radio Play

The first “New Music Friday” of the April 2020 includes a new release from Drake.

The global superstar released his new single “Toosie Slide” Friday, and it immediately captured the attention of the music industry. It is certain to spend the foreseeable future as the focus of discussions, social distancing listening sessions and TikTok videos.

It is also in position to score some big early streaming numbers. Already essentially guaranteed by being a new Drake single, the strong opening day performance will become a lock thanks to ample playlisting on Spotify and Apple Music. Spotify has “Toosie Slide” atop numerous major playlists, including Today’s Top Hits, Rap Caviar and New Music Friday.

Apple has “Toosie Slide” at #2 on Today’s Hits and #1 on Rap Life. It will almost certainly be #1 on New Music Daily when said playlist refreshes.

— Not simply commanding attention on social media and digital platforms, “Toosie Slide” will make an impact at radio. Several stations (spanning multiple formats) have confirmed plans to play the song every hour for much of its release day.