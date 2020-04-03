Bill Withers “Lean On Me” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day” Top 5

Amid the news of Bill Withers’ passing, fans are reacquainting themselves with his iconic discography. As a result, his biggest hits have been soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

“Lean On Me” is #1 as of press time at 4:50PM ET Friday. “Ain’t No Sunshine” follows at #4, while “Lovely Day” is #5.

An additional version of Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” appears at #7 on the listing.

Other top-performing singles at the moment include Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” (#2), Drake’s “Toosie Slide” (#3), and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#6).