in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Projected For 15-18K US Sales, 55-60K Total US Units

Projections have arrived for Dua Lipa’s new album.

Dua Lipa by Hugo Conte, courtesy of Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s new album “Future Nostalgia” has a shot at a Top 5 debut on this week’s overall US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to sell 15-18K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 55-60K in first-week consumption.

The consumption figure will likely slot “Future Nostalgia” between #4 and #7 on the overall chart. Hits projects Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” to land in the same exchange range; PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new “PARTYMOBILE” and Lil Baby’s “My Turn” are projected for a similar 50-55K.

“Future Nostalgia” is nonetheless a lock to be Dua Lipa’s highest-charting album in the US. Her self-titled predecessor peaked at #27.

dua lipafuture nostalgia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Kerry Washington Scheduled For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Old Me,” BENEE’s “Supalonely,” Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Added By Z100 New York