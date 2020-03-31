in Music News

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Old Me,” BENEE’s “Supalonely,” Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Added By Z100 New York

Z100 added three songs this week.

Z100 added songs by 5 Seconds of Summer, BENEE and Dua Lipa to its official playlist this week.

Reporting to the March 31 add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms picking up 5SOS’ “Old Me,” BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton),” and Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart.”

All three songs are already charting at pop radio; “Supalonely” and “Break My Heart” made their official Top 40 entry this week. “Break My Heart” notably did so after just a few days in the market.

The follow-up to the chart-topping “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” is a near-lock to rank as the week’s most added song. Headline Planet will share its full add recap later Tuesday.

