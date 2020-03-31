in TV News

Kerry Washington Scheduled For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star will appear remotely.

Kerry Washington on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The television adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere” made its Hulu debut earlier this month.

Next week, star and executive producer Kerry Washington will support the show with a late-night television appearance.

Washington will conference in for the April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition.” Washington is the only virtual guest who has thus far been announced, but it is possible new names will be confirmed in the coming days.

Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E
Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Vice President Joe Biden, Lady Gaga and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E
Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E
Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E
Monday, April 6: At Home Edition: Justin Timberlake plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1235E
Tuesday, April 7: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1236E

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

