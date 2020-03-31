Kerry Washington Scheduled For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

The television adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere” made its Hulu debut earlier this month.

Next week, star and executive producer Kerry Washington will support the show with a late-night television appearance.

Washington will conference in for the April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition.” Washington is the only virtual guest who has thus far been announced, but it is possible new names will be confirmed in the coming days.

Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Vice President Joe Biden, Lady Gaga and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E

Monday, April 6: At Home Edition: Justin Timberlake plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1235E

Tuesday, April 7: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1236E