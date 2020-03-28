in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “CALM” Projected For 55-65K US Sales, 70-80K Total US Units

“CALM” will be one of the week’s top albums.

5SOS - Calm Cover | Interscope

Early US projections have emerged for one of the week’s biggest new albums.

According to Hits Daily Double, 5 Seconds of Summer’s “CALM” should sell 55-65K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 70-80K in total first-week consumption.

Data is still rough at this point, but the album does have a shot of being the week’s top new release. It should, moreover, be in the mix for a Top 5 debut on the overall album chart.

“CALM” is the follow-up to “Youngblood,” which earned #1 in the US on the strength of 142K units (117K from album sales).

5 seconds of summercalm

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Nav, Travis Scott & Gunna’s “Turks” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna, Dua Lipa Songs Enter Top 10

Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” Projected For 45-55K US Sales, 50-60K Total US Units