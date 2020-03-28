Nav, Travis Scott & Gunna’s “Turks” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna, Dua Lipa Songs Enter Top 10

Nav’s new “Turks (featuring Travi$ Scott & Gunna)” earned #1 on the US Spotify Streaming chart for Friday, March 27.

“Turks” received 1.751 million US streams on Friday, which marked its first day of release. The count gave the Nav-Travi$-Gunna collaboration a slight lead over The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which fell to #2 with 1.643 million streams.

PARTYNEXTDOOR’S “Believe It (featuring Rihanna)” was the day’s next-highest debut, earning #6 with 1.159 million American streams. Dua Lipa’s new official single “Break My Heart,” meanwhile, flew fifty-one places to #7. The song received 972K streams on Friday, which coincided with the release of Lipa’s new album “Future Nostalgia.”