Report: Conan Gray’s “Kid Krow” Debuts At #2 For US Sales, Top 5 For Total US Units

“Kid Krow” made a big opening week impact.

Conan Gray by Brian Ziff, courtesy of Republic Records

Conan Gray’s “Kid Krow” fared well in this week’s US album race.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album debuted with about 35K in US sales during the March 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated upwards of 47K in total first-week units.

The numbers slot “Kid Krow” at #2 for album sales and #5 for overall units.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcome, however, should be the same. “Kid Krow” should be a comfortable #2 for album sales (below only The Weeknd’s “After Hours”) and at or around #5 on the overall consumption chart.

