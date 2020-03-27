Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, H.E.R. To Perform During FOX”s “iHeart Living Room Concert” On March 29

The star-studded lineup for FOX’s “iHeart Living Room Concert In America” continues to get bigger.

The network just revealed that Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, and H.E.R. will deliver video-chat performances during the event. They join previously confirmed performers Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw on the bill.

Elton John is hosting the event, which takes place at 9PM ET/6PM PT on FOX.

The event, which partially replaces the postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards on the FOX schedule, will also feature special appearances by Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson. In addition to showcasing music, the special will pay tribute to the heroes who are working on the frontline to fight the spread and impact of COVID-19. The broadcast will raise awareness for two charities: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.