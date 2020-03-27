in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Dominates US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart With Best Opening Week Of 2020

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” made a big opening week splash.

The Weeknd’s fourth studio album “After Hours” predictably dominated this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated 272K in first-week US album sales. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 445K in total first-week US units.

The numbers easily rank as the week’s best. The unit figure, moreover, ranks as the top opening week mark of 2020 so far.

When it reports its major chart landscape on Sunday, Billboard may share slightly different numbers for “After Hours.” The overall outcome will, however, be the same. “After Hours” will be a clear #1 for both sales and consumption.

Per the Hits data, it generated over 7.5x more sales and nearly 4x more total units than any other album this week.

