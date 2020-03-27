in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Dua Lipa, 5SOS, In This Moment Albums Join Top 4

New releases are making their presence felt on the US iTunes store.

By 1:05AM ET Friday morning, new releases occupied the top several slots on the US iTunes album sales chart.

“Gigaton,” the new release from Pearl Jam, leads the way at #1 on the all-genre listing as of press time.

Dua Lipa’s new “Future Nostalgia” follows at #2, while 5 Seconds Of Summer’s just-released “CALM” occupies the #3 position. In This Moment’s “Mother” sits in the #4 position, creating a Top 4 entirely of newcomers.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” the highest-charting holdover at press time, sits at #5 on the chart.

