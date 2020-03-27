5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings Performs “Old Me” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” aired another “At-Home Edition” Thursday night, just as 5 Seconds of Summer’s new album “Calm” was arriving on digital platforms.

In celebration of the occasion, band member Luke Hemmings appeared via video chat on Thursday’s episode. He performed an acoustic version of the group’s current single “Old Me.”

Thursday’s “At-Home” episode also featured an appearance by Alec Baldwin.

As part of the “At-Home” campaign, “The Tonight Show” is encouraging fans to donate to charity via the official YouTube channel. The focus charity for Thursday’s episode was East Hampton Food Pantry.

A video of the full “At-Home” segment follows: