Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Already Receiving Substantial Pop Radio Airplay

The “Don’t Start Now” follow-up is off to a hot start.

As “Don’t Start Now” heads for a sixth week at #1, Dua Lipa’s follow-up single “Break My Heart” is amassing considerable attention at pop radio.

The song officially arrived on the evening of March 25. By the end of March 26, the song had received 305 spins from Mediabase-monitored pop radio stations.

The count slots “Break My Heart” at #48 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which ranks songs based on the first five days of the March 22-28 tracking period. It has a very good chance of retaining its Top 50 position through the close of tracking.

“Break My Heart” is officially impacting the pop radio format this coming Tuesday.

