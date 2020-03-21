in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Early US Projections Say The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Is Pacing For 200K+ US Sales, 400K+ Total US Units

“After Hours” will be the week’s #1 album.

The Weeknd, courtesy of Republic Records

Projections are predictably rough due to the current marketplace climate, but one thing seems pretty clear: The Weeknd’s “After Hours” will be the week’s #1 album.

Based on early data, Hits Daily Double expects the album to debut with over 400K in total first-week US consumption units. Upwards of 200K should come from album sales, with the remaining units attributable to units from track streams and sales (almost entirely streams).

Should the 400K+ figure hold, “After Hours” will challenge BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” for the biggest debut year-to-date. The BTS album debuted at #1 with 422K units in late February.

In terms of studio LPs, “After Hours” is the follow-up to The Weeknd’s chart-topping 2016 release “Starboy.” In between, he hit #1 with his EP “My Dear Melancholy.”

after hoursthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Heartbreak Weather,” “No Judgement” Were Niall Horan’s Top Songs On YouTube During Album Release Week