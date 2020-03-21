Eminem & Juice WRLD’s “Godzilla” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

One week after debuting at #3, Eminem’s “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” soars to #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The Cole Bennett-directed video, which received 30.8 million views during the March 13-19 tracking period, dethrones Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa.” That video falls to #2 with 30.1 million new views during the tracking week.

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” jumps three places to #3 with 25.8 million, while a view count of 25.6 million brings Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” up three spots to #4.

Credited with 22.1 million views, Bad Bunny x Jowell & Randy x Ñengo Flow’s “Safaera” holds at #5.