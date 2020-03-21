in Music News

“Heartbreak Weather,” “No Judgement” Were Niall Horan’s Top Songs On YouTube During Album Release Week

“Nice To Meet Ya,” “Black And White” and the enduring “Slow Hands” also made the Top 5.

Niall Horan Heartbreak Weather video | Capitol

The release of “Heartbreak Weather” fueled a big gain on YouTube for Niall Horan, who amassed 11.6 million global views during the March 13-19 tracking period. The figure more than triples his average for the month.

The title track was Horan’s top-performing song during the release week. According to preliminary YouTube data, it amassed 3.08 million tracking week views across official uploads and select user-generated content. In comparison to some other non-singles from the album (which received “visualizers”), “Heartbreak Weather” benefited from a more traditional, concept-driven music video.

Official single “No Judgement,” which received 1.78 million views, takes second place. Previous single “Nice To Meet Ya” follows in third with 959K.

Other strong performers from the new album include “Black And White” (#4, 612K), “Small Talk” (#6, 486K), “Put A Little Love On Me” (#7, 427K), “Still” (#8, 417K), “Bend The Rules” (#9, 351K) and “Dear Patience” (#10, 335K).

The #5 position belongs to Horan’s enduring hit single “Slow Hands,” which received 533K views.

heartbreak weather

