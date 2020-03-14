Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather” Projected For 42-45K US Sales, 55-60K Total US Units

Initial US projections have arrived for Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s sophomore solo album is expected to sell 42-45K US albums this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 55-60K in total US consumption.

If those figures hold, “Heartbreak Weather” will not challenge for #1 on the overall US album chart. It may, however, rank as one of the leaders in album sales. It should also debut as one of the week’s top new entries for overall units.

“Heartbreak Weather” is the follow-up to Horan’s “Flicker,” which debuted at #1 with 152K units (128K from sales).