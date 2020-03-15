Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Earning 8th Week On Top

Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s enduring “Tusa” continues to post big numbers on YouTube.

“Tusa,” in fact, reclaims the #1 position on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Tusa” earns #1 on the strength of its 29.6 million tracking period plays. The count trails last week’s mark by 9.3% but keeps “Tusa” ahead of the pack.

The Karol G-Nicki Minaj video is celebrating its eighth non-consecutive week at #1.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan’s “Hori Khele Raghuveera” returns to the chart at #2 with 27.3 million views during the March 6-12 tracking week, while Eminem’s new “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” starts at #3 with 26.5 million.