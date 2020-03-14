Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Ava Max’s new song “Kings & Queens” is attracting ample early attention at the US iTunes store.

The song began climbing the store’s all-genre sales chart following its release Thursday. By Saturday morning, it was in the listing’s Top 10.

“Kings & Queens” is #10 on US iTunes as of press time at 12PM ET Saturday. It represents the pop artist’s first US iTunes Top 10 since breakthrough hit “Sweet But Psycho,” which was a fixture of the region (and even spent time in the Top 5) during the spring of 2019.

“Kings & Queens” is one of several new releases in the Top 10: V’s “Sweet Night” (#1), Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” (#3), The Killers’ “Caution” (#5), and OneRepublic’s “Didn’t I” (#6) also hold prominent chart positions.