in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

It’s her first Top 10 track since breakthrough “Sweet but Psycho.”

Ava Max - Press Photo by Brian Ziff, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Ava Max’s new song “Kings & Queens” is attracting ample early attention at the US iTunes store.

The song began climbing the store’s all-genre sales chart following its release Thursday. By Saturday morning, it was in the listing’s Top 10.

“Kings & Queens” is #10 on US iTunes as of press time at 12PM ET Saturday. It represents the pop artist’s first US iTunes Top 10 since breakthrough hit “Sweet But Psycho,” which was a fixture of the region (and even spent time in the Top 5) during the spring of 2019.

“Kings & Queens” is one of several new releases in the Top 10: V’s “Sweet Night” (#1), Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” (#3), The Killers’ “Caution” (#5), and OneRepublic’s “Didn’t I” (#6) also hold prominent chart positions.

ava maxkings & queens

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” Earns Diamond Certification In US: “Lover” Album Reaches 2x Platinum