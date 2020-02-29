Lil Baby’s “My Turn” Projected For 4-7K US Sales, 170-190K Total US Units

Initial sales projections have arrived for Lil Baby’s “My Turn.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s new album should sell 4-7K US copies this week. The inclusion of track streams and sales, however, should yield an opening week consumption total in the 170-190K range.

Such a figure would almost certainly be enough for #1 on this week’s overall US album chart. Should that projection manifest, “My Turn” would be Lil Baby’s first #1 album in the US.

As the aforementioned breakdown suggests, “My Turn” is faring particularly well on the streaming front. Tracks from the album occupy the Top 9 slots on the US Apple Music chart and three of the Top 10 positions on the US Spotify listing.