BTS’ “Kinetic Manifesto Film” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Second “ON” Video Makes Top 10

As BTS’ new album “Map Of The Soul: 7” launched on digital platforms, the “Kinestic Manifesto Film” video for lead single “ON” made its debut on YouTube.

By the end of the February 21-27 tracking period, it had amassed an impressive 97.9 million global views.

The mammoth count slots the film as a dominant #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa,” the runner-up on this week’s chart, received 36.6 million views in the tracking period.

The “Kinetic Manifesto Film” is not the only “ON” video charting this week. The second, higher-concept video, which launched during the final day of tracking in most markets, takes #7 on the chart with 20.8 million views.

— Accounting for both “ON” videos and other eligible uploads, “ON” earned a total of 125 million Global YouTube Streams this week. It earns #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

BTS also appears on the chart with “Boy With Luv” (#71), “Black Swan” (#86) and “Filter” (#90).

Owing to the success of “ON” and all “MOTS: 7” tracks, BTS soars twenty spots to #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.