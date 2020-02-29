“ON,” “Filter,” “Boy With Luv,” “Black Swan,” “Inner Child” Rank As BTS’ Most-Streamed Songs On YouTube This Week

The release of “Map Of The Soul: 7” predictably yielded a massive surge of YouTube views for BTS this week.

According to YouTube data, the superstar group roughly 315 million plays during the February 21-27 tracking period. Seoul, South Korea ranked as the most supportive city, but the United States actually ranked as the biggest supporter among countries.

Official “MOTS: 7” single “ON,” which had one music video launch at the start of the week and then another debut on the final day of tracking in most markets, predictably ranked as the group’s top song. It received 129 million views.

“Filter,” a Jimin solo cut from the new album, took second place for the week with 12.3 million views.

“Map Of The Soul: Persona” single “Boy With Luv,” which is also included on the new album, landed in third place with 11.0 million. “Black Swan” followed at #4 with 9.7 million, and V solo “Inner Child” grabbed #5 with 9.4 million.

The other Top 10 songs ranked as follows:

6) “We Are Bulletproof : The Eternal” (9.1 million)

7) “My Time” (Jung Kook solo) (7.2 million)

8) “Friends” (Jimin-V duet) (7.2 million)

9) “DNA” (previously released BTS hit) (6.6 million)

10) “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” (Vocal unit – Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Jin – track) (6.3 million)

Editor’s Note: The aforementioned stats are from the BTS artist page on YouTube. Due to some calculation quirks, there may be some minor discrepancies between the artist page and this week’s Official YouTube Charts, which should go to print later Saturday night.