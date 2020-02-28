Report: BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” Obliterates Sales Projections, Debuts At #1 In United States

Just about everyone in the music industry knew BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” would win the US album sales and consumption races.

Analysts did not, however, know it would perform quite so well.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold about 340K US copies during its first week of release. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated nearly 411K in total first-week consumption.

Not simply enough for a dominant #1 bow, the numbers are the best opening week tallies thus far in 2020. They are also the best opening week numbers yet achieved by a BTS album.

They, moreover, markedly top industry projections. Initial forecasts called for 220-250K in sales and 260-300K in consumption. At midweek, those numbers rose to 280-300K in sales and 300-350K in total units.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The numbers will not, however, change the overall outcome: “MOTS: 7” will be a dominant #1.

According to Hits, the next-best performer from a sales standpoint is Ozzy Osbourne’s “Ordinary Man” (53K). The next-best performer from a total consumption standpoint is Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Still Flexin, Still Steppin” (98K).

“MOTS: 7” is BTS’ fourth #1 in the US.