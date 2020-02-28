in TV News

KJ Apa To Appear On March 9 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The actor will support “I Still Believe” on “Live.”

KJ Apa in I Still Believe by Michael Kubiesy/LGF

Days prior to the opening of “I Still Believe,” star KJ Apa will appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

The Apa, also known for starring on “Riverdale,” will appear on the Monday, March 9 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Djimon Hounsou of “A Quiet Place: Part II.”

“I Still Believe” opens on March 13; “A Quiet Place: Part II” arrives the following Friday.

All “Live” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the aforementioned lineup changes.

