First Look: Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber, More Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Norman Reedus, who appeared on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, keeps the streak alive with an appearance on Friday’s episode.

The star of “The Walking Dead” and his own “Ride” series appears as the lead interview guest on Friday’s episode.

The broadcast also features a chat with Hailey Bieber. Later, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie takes the stage alongside Grammy-winning sensation H.E.R.

Taped in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping: