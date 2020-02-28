First Look: Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber, More Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1215 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Norman Reedus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 28, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Norman Reedus, who appeared on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, keeps the streak alive with an appearance on Friday’s episode.
The star of “The Walking Dead” and his own “Ride” series appears as the lead interview guest on Friday’s episode.
The broadcast also features a chat with Hailey Bieber. Later, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie takes the stage alongside Grammy-winning sensation H.E.R.
Taped in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1215 — Pictured: Musical guest A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs with special guest H.E.R. on February 28, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1215 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 28, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1215 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Norman Reedus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 28, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
a boogie wit da hoodie h.e.r. hailey bieber jimmy fallon nbc Norman Reedus the tonight show
