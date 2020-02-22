BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” Pacing For #1 With 220-250K US Sales, 260-300K Total US Units

BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” is unsurprisingly pacing for #1 on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

Based on early data, Hits Daily Double expects the album to sell 220-250K US copies this week. With units from track streams and sales included, it may generate 260-300K in total first-week units.

Should the numbers hold, “MOTS: 7” will be #1 in both columns. No other album is even a lock to hit 100K in total units.

In terms of total units, “MOTS: 7” may challenge Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” (279K) for the biggest opening week consumption total of 2020 so far. Not simply on track to post the best opening week sales total this year, “MOTS: 7” may deliver the highest year-to-date total. Halsey’s “Manic,” the current YTD sales leader, is on the bottom end of the 220-250K BTS projection.

The album will be BTS’ fourth US #1, following “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Answer,” and “Map Of The Soul: Persona.”