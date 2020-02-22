ZOMBIES 2’s “Flesh & Bone,” “Call To The Wild” Make Top 10 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart; Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell Top 40 On Artists Chart

In conjunction with the release of the film, “ZOMBIES 2” songs and cast members enjoyed a big week on YouTube, particularly in the United States.

“Flesh & Bone,” in fact, debuts at #4 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart. Credited with 4.84 million US views during the February 14-20 tracking period, it follows only YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Bad Bad” (#2, 7.22 million) as the second-most-watched new entry.

“Call To The Wild” also debuts in the Top 10, earning #8 on the US chart with 3.37 million views. Other high-ranking “ZOMBIES 2” music videos include “Like The Zombies Do” (#14, 2.87 million), “We Own The Night” (#23, 2.20 million), and “I’m Winning” (#36, 1.66 million).

— Thanks in large part to the “ZOMBIES 2” videos, numerous cast members debut prominently on the US YouTube Artists Chart.

Leads Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly start at #30 and #31, respectively, with the former netting 14.7 million total US views and the latter earning 13.9 million.

Kylee Russell follows at #35 with 12.9 million, while Baby Ariel takes #53 with 10.1 million. Carla Jeffery enters at #78 with 8.06 million.