Every New Track From BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” Makes Top 100 On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts

No song from BTS’ new “Map Of The Soul: 7” debuted at the top of the US and Global Spotify charts, but all new tracks attracted a considerable amount of opening day interest.

All fifteen new tracks from the album (those that did not initially appear on “Map Of The Soul: 7”) earned a Top 100 ranking on the US and Global listings for Friday, February 28.

– “ON (featuring Sia)” led the way in the US, scoring a #21 ranking for its 754K streams. The BTS-only version of “ON” follows at #27 with 655K, while a streaming count of 587K slots “Filter” at #38. “UGH!” closely follows at #40 with 578K.

The other eleven “7” tracks appear as follows on the US chart: “Louder than bombs” (#42), “My Time” (#46), “Black Swan” (#50), “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” (#51), “Inner Child” (#62), “Friends” (#63), “We Are Bulletproof : The Eternal” (#67), “Moon” (#74), “Respect” (#81), “Interlude : Shadow” (#82), and “Outro : Ego” (#100).

– The BTS-only version of “ON” narrowly led in the Global race with 2.468 million streams. It earned #23 on Friday’s global chart. The Sia version directly trails at #24 with 2.444 million.

“Filter” follows at #33 with 2.217 million, ahead of “Louder than bombs” at #36 with 2.085 million.

The other eleven “7” tracks rank as follows on the global chart: “UGH!” (#37), “My Time” (#38), “Black Swan” (#41), “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” (#42), “Friends” (#48), “Inner Child” (#51), “We Are Bulletproof : The Eternal” (#54), “Moon” (#56), “Respect” (#64), “Interlude : Shadow” (#73), and “Outro : Ego” (#81).