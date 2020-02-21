in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Every Top 20 Position On Songs Chart

The new BTS album is off to a scorching start.

BTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Although few had doubt the album would make an immediate impact, the current sight on the US iTunes store is still something to behold.

BTS’ new “Map Of The Soul: 7,” which launched at 4AM ET, completely dominates the key charts.

As of 8AM ET, the full album is #1 on the all-genre album sales chart. The twenty tracks, moreover, claim the Top 20 positions on the song sales chart.

The two versions of “ON” — the BTS version and the Sia remix — claim the #1 and #2 positions on the songs chart, respectively. “My Time” follows at #3, ahead of “Louder Than bombs” (#4), and “Filter” (#5).

“UGH!” (#6), “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal” (#7), “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” (#8), “Friends” (#9), and “Interlude: Shadow” (#10) complete the Top 10.

New “MOTS: 7” tracks follow in the #11-14 positions, while the included “Map Of The Soul: Persona” songs occupy #15-19. “Black Swan,” a recently released instant gratification track from the new album, is #20.

btsmap of the soul: 7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Ordinary Man” Flies To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart