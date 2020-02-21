Hailee Steinfeld Scheduled To Perform On February 24 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Off for a production hiatus this week, CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will return with an original episode on Monday, February 24.

That episode will feature a performance by Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld’s performance will conclude an episode that also features Tyra Banks and Rahm Emanuel. A full look at CBS’ “Late Show” listings follows:

Friday, Feb. 21

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; performance by the cast of “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” (OAD: 1/13/20)

Monday, Feb. 24

Tyra Banks; former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel; musical performance by Hailee Steinfeld (n)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; musical performance by Nathaniel Rateliff (n – LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Jason Segel; journalist Charlotte Alter (n)

Thursday, Feb. 27

John Turturro; musical performance by KALEO (n)