Green Day’s “Father Of All” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Hayley Williams, Avenged Sevenfold, Birds Of Prey, LOONA Make Top 5

“Father Of All…” rules the US iTunes sales chart.

Green Day by Pamela Littky, courtesy of Warner

Green Day’s hotly anticipated new album “Father Of All…” is off to a predictably strong start on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 1AM ET Friday morning, it is #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart.

It seizes the throne from Hayley Williams’ new “Petals For Armor I” EP, which enjoyed a stint at #1 late Thursday. The Williams release is now #2.

Avenged Sevenfold’s new “Diamonds In The Rough” follows at #3, ahead of the new “Birds Of Prey: The Album” at #4 and LOONA’s recently released “[#]” EP at #5.

