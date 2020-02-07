in Music News, New Music

Niall Horan Emphasizes Storytelling On New Album “Heartbreak Weather,” Which Gets March 13 Release Date

Niall Horan’s new album will arrive in mid-March.

Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather / Capitol

Niall Horan has officially confirmed a March 13 release date for his sophomore solo album “Heartbreak Weather.”

The album includes previously released tracks “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me,” as well as new release “No Judgement.”

Commenting on “Heartbreak Weather,” Horan emphasizes his enduring belief in the album concept.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” explains Horan. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual…I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

Horan will support the album with his “Nice To Meet Ya Tour,” also featuring Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER. The North American portion runs from April 20-May 20.

heartbreak weatherniall horan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Special Look: Loren Gray, Bailee Madison, Shania Twain, More Attend American Heart Association Fashion Show

Green Day’s “Father Of All” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Hayley Williams, Avenged Sevenfold, Birds Of Prey, LOONA Make Top 5