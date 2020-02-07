Niall Horan Emphasizes Storytelling On New Album “Heartbreak Weather,” Which Gets March 13 Release Date

Niall Horan has officially confirmed a March 13 release date for his sophomore solo album “Heartbreak Weather.”

The album includes previously released tracks “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me,” as well as new release “No Judgement.”

Commenting on “Heartbreak Weather,” Horan emphasizes his enduring belief in the album concept.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” explains Horan. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual…I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

Horan will support the album with his “Nice To Meet Ya Tour,” also featuring Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER. The North American portion runs from April 20-May 20.