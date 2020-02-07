Special Look: Maria Pedraza, Zendaya, Zara Larsson, More Celebrate BVLGARI’s B.zero1 Rock Collection

Some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrated the launch of BVLGARI’s B.zero1 Rock Collection at a Thursday night event in Brooklyn.

Zendaya, Naomi Scott and Lily Aldridge shined as the new faces of the “MAI TROPPO” campaign, while names like Maria Pedraza, Martha Hunt, Zara Larsson, Jeannie Mai, Candice Swanepoel and more made their presences felt on the show’s red carpet.

Emanating from Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, the event also featured musical performances, one of which came from Ciara.

Following the event, BVLGARI (via KCD) shared a collection of photos (all shot by BFA.com):