Special Look: Maria Pedraza, Zendaya, Zara Larsson, More Celebrate BVLGARI’s B.zero1 Rock Collection

Other guests included Ciara, Lily Aldridge, Naomi Scott and Candice Swanepoel.

Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrated the launch of BVLGARI’s B.zero1 Rock Collection at a Thursday night event in Brooklyn.

Zendaya, Naomi Scott and Lily Aldridge shined as the new faces of the “MAI TROPPO” campaign, while names like Maria Pedraza, Martha Hunt, Zara Larsson, Jeannie Mai, Candice Swanepoel and more made their presences felt on the show’s red carpet.

Emanating from Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, the event also featured musical performances, one of which came from Ciara.

Following the event, BVLGARI (via KCD) shared a collection of photos (all shot by BFA.com):

Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Jeannie Mai | David X Prutting/BFA.com
Zendaya | David X Prutting/BFA.com
Jean-Christophe Babin, Jeannie Mai, Lily Aldridge, Naomi Scott, Zendaya | David X Prutting/BFA.com
Lily Aldridge, Naomi Scott, Jean-Christophe Babin, Zendaya, Jon Kortajarena | David X Prutting/BFA.com
Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Naomi Scott | Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Maria Pedraza | Sansho Scott/BFA.com
Zara Larsson | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Daphne Groeneveld | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Nina Agdal | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Indya Moore | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Candice Swanepoel | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Lily Aldridge | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Jean-Christophe Babin, Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Jean-Christophe Babin, Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Jeannie Mai | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Daphne Groeneveld | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Martha Hunt | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Zendaya | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Zendaya | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Naomi Scott | Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

