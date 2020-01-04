in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Closed Day One With Over 2000 Pop Radio Spins, Plus Substantial Hot AC & Rhythmic Airplay

“Yummy” had a mammoth first day at three radio formats.

The enthusiastic first-day response to Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” included mammoth support from the pop, hot adult contemporary and rhythmic radio formats. Numerous stations at all three formats offered hourly opening day airplay, yielding big first day numbers.

According to Mediabase, “Yummy” closed Friday with 2,135 spins at pop radio. It takes #26 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the December 29-January 4 tracking period.

“Yummy” meanwhile earns #34 on the building Hot AC chart with 268 spins and #42 on the building rhythmic chart with 467 spins.

“Yummy” will not receive as much airplay on Saturday, but is still a near-lock to remain inside pop radio’s Top 30 as the chart goes final. It should also stay inside the Top 40 at Hot AC, while retaining its Top 50 position (if not moving up to Top 40) at rhythmic.

— Though it did not score a Top 50 building chart position, “Yummy” also received a non-trivial amount of airplay at urban radio. Ten stations provided at least 2 spins, with two offering double-digit tallies.

— The new Bieber tune also enjoyed a big day on the digital front, earning #1 on US iTunes and #2 on Spotify and Apple Music.

Written by Brian Cantor

