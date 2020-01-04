in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Blasts Into Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“My Oh My” makes another big jump on Spotify.

Camila Cabello - Romance Cover | Epic

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” continues to build momentum on the US Spotify streaming chart.

The new “Romance” single flies to a new peak of #10 on the latest daily chart, which is based on streaming activity for Friday, January 3.

“My Oh My” registered 905,694 streams on Friday, marking a gain of nearly 200,000 from Thursday’s total.

— “My Oh My” concurrently rises to a new high of #14 on the global chart, courtesy of its 2,838,823 daily worldwide streams.

In addition to overall buzz, growing radio activity and attention on TikTok, the clearly resonant song is making the most of its positioning on the Today’s Top Hits playlist.

Cabello and DaBaby provided further support for the song with a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on December 12. NBC re-aired the episode this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

