Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Blasts Into Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” continues to build momentum on the US Spotify streaming chart.

The new “Romance” single flies to a new peak of #10 on the latest daily chart, which is based on streaming activity for Friday, January 3.

“My Oh My” registered 905,694 streams on Friday, marking a gain of nearly 200,000 from Thursday’s total.

— “My Oh My” concurrently rises to a new high of #14 on the global chart, courtesy of its 2,838,823 daily worldwide streams.

In addition to overall buzz, growing radio activity and attention on TikTok, the clearly resonant song is making the most of its positioning on the Today’s Top Hits playlist.

Cabello and DaBaby provided further support for the song with a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on December 12. NBC re-aired the episode this week.