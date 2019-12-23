in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Red Velvet’s “‘The ReVe Festival’ Finale” EP Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Ariana Grande Live Album #2

Two new releases are leading the way on iTunes.

Red Velvet - Psycho video | SM Entertainment

Two new albums officially launched on Monday, December 23. By 11:30AM ET, they occupied the top two spots on the US iTunes sales chart.

Red Velvet’s new “‘The ReVe Festival’ Finale” EP is #1 on the listing. The six-track release is the third part of the “ReVe Festival” trilogy.

Released amid ample fan anticipation, Ariana Grande’s “k bye for now (swt live)” is currently #2 on the chart. The thirty-two-track live album will presumably contend for #1 in the coming hours.

The “Frozen II” soundtrack (#3), Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” (#4), and the “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” soundtrack (#5) complete the current Top 5.

